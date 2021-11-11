Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,473,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

