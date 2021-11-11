Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $94.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

