HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after buying an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,842.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $236.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

