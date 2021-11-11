$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

