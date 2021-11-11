$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OUT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
