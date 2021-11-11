Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

SKT traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,979. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -391.12, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

