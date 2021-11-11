Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%.

EPSN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 14,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,628. The company has a market cap of $132.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39. Epsilon Energy has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

