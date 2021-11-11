SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

NYSE SQZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 8,740.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,401 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

