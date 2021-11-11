M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 2,201 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.