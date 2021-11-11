M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.78 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

