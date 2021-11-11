Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $70.72 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

