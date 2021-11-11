Advisor Resource Council Takes $361,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

MNST opened at $91.98 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

