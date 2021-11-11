Advisor Resource Council Makes New $287,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $164.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $167.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.86.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.