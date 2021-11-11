Advisor Resource Council Makes New $287,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $164.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $167.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average is $154.86.

