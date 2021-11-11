Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,979. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

