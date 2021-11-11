Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average of $175.52. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.83 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

