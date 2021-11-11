Integral Health Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,591,000 after purchasing an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,976,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,771. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.37.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

