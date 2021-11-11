Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s earnings. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,340. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.