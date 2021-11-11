Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s earnings. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,340. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.