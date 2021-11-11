RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00092247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

