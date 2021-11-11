DeFiSocial Gaming Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00097099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.05 or 0.07265436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,087.02 or 0.99869111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00041522 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

