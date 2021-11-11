ichi.farm (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00097099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.05 or 0.07265436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,087.02 or 0.99869111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00041522 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.