2,294 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $5,346,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $137.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

