Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 30,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Oracle stock opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

