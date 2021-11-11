Colony Group LLC Acquires 111 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $959.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $898.53 and a 200 day moving average of $885.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $654.87 and a fifty-two week high of $971.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

