Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $54,294 and sold 607,100 shares valued at $16,008,078. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

