Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of CRIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 35,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,241. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.77.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
