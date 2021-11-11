Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of CRIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 35,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,241. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Curis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 1,916.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Curis worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.