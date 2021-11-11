Colony Group LLC Purchases 96,321 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 4,206.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Envista by 664.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.