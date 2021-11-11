Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $316.29. 8,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,289. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $235.10 and a 1 year high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

