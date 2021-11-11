Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 5,721 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 69,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 424.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.77. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.