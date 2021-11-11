Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

