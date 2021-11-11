Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 4,718 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $43,250,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.53.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,592.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,679.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,596.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

