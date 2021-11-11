Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.