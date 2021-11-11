Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 119,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of HYT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. 263,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,458. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.