Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 926 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

