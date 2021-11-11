Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $31.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,505.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,448.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,403.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $880.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

