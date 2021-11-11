Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Ashland Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASH traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. 6,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,738. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

