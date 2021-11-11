The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

