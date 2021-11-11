Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $313.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $225.83 and a 12 month high of $319.14.

