Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

BUD opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.