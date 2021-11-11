12,352 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,541,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

VGK opened at $69.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.94 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

