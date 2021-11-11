Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.