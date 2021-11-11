IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 28,088 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

