Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,378. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

