The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,033.37

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,033.37 ($13.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,023.79 ($13.38). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.38), with a volume of 119,578 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £959.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.02%.

In related news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,500 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,368.70). Also, insider David Kidd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,900 ($65,194.67).

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

