$10.65 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $10.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the lowest is $10.50 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

PSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,271.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

