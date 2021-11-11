Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $15.89. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 300 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

