Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Position Boosted by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance makes up 2.7% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Goosehead Insurance worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,192 shares of company stock valued at $23,895,656. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.40. 1,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

