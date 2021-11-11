2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. 2U updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. 2U has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

