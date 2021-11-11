Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $23.82 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $23,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

