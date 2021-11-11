$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

