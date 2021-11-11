Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE LNN traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $155.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,262. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $111.05 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

