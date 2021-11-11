Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 28,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $424.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selecta Biosciences stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

